3 NJ men killed in 2-vehicle Pennsylvania crash identified

JIM THORPE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have identified three New Jersey men killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Carbon County Coroner Robert Miller Jr. told LehighValleyLive.com that 24-year-old Nicholas Nissen and 30-year-old Joseph Riggio died at the scene of the Saturday night crash in Penn Forest Township.

Michael Guezara was pronounced dead at Geisinger Medical Center.

All three were passengers in a car heading north on Route 903 in Penn Forest Township that tried to turn left onto the onramp to the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and was hit by a southbound sport utility vehicle.

The drivers were taken to a hospital.