Three people are being treated at area hospitals following a shooting in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (WKBN) – Three people are being treated at area hospitals following a shooting in Beaver Falls.

According to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, the shooting happened just before midnight Sunday.

Emergency officials said shots were fired along 7th Avenue and 14th Street, near Franklin Towers.

Two people were flown from the scene.

At this time, no one has been arrested and a description of a shooter has not been released, according to KDKA.