3 found dead at scene of Pennsylvania house fire

DOUGLASVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in Pennsylvania says three people have been found dead at the scene of a house fire in the community of Douglassville, in Berks County.

WFMZ reports that fire crews were called to a home there late Saturday afternoon.

Police said multiple animals also were found dead.

It’s unclear if the people and the animals were killed as a direct result of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Officials did not immediately release the victims’ identities or their gender.

