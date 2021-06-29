3 found dead after fire in Erie; state police, fire marshal probing

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three people were found dead following a fire in a northwestern Pennsylvania home.

State police say the blaze was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Greene Township home in Erie County.

Trooper Cindy Schick told the Erie Times-News that the three deceased individuals had not yet been identified.

Volunteers with several local volunteer fire companies responded and had the blaze under control within an hour.

Schick said the state police criminal investigation unit and a fire marshal are investigating.

