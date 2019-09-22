3 dead, 4 hospitalized in Pittsburgh, police say

All seven people were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Police in Pittsburgh are investigating after a medical situation Saturday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, three people are dead and four are hospitalized. Five people were found in an apartment, one person was found in an elevator in the building and another person was found on the street.

All seven people were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists.

Police say they’ve identified two venues that were using orange wrist bands Saturday night.

Anyone who attended or has knowledge of a party or an event where guests were given orange wrist bands is asked to call police at (412) 323-7141.