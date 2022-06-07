PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a second person is in custody in connection with the multiple shootings that killed three people and wounded 11 in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district over the weekend.

But no charges have yet been filed in any of the shooting deaths.

City police announced Monday night that the person was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, but their name and further details were not disclosed.

They said more information would be released “upon formal charging.”

Authorities have said an altercation on busy South Street led to an exchange of gunfire and other shooting along the street.

Police say two of the people killed and many of those wounded are believed to have been innocent bystanders.