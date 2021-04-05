2-year-old Pennsylvania boy dies after being found in storm water tunnel

Officials said he reportedly wandered away from his home Sunday evening

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a toddler died at a hospital after he was found in a storm water tunnel near his Pennsylvania home on Easter Sunday.

The York County coroner’s office identified the victim as 2-year-old Kamdyn Torres of the borough of North York.

Officials said he reportedly wandered away from his home Sunday evening, and his family “quickly noticed and reported him missing.”

Northern York County Regional Police said officers, volunteers and canine units began a search, and two hours later a volunteer found the child in a storm water tunnel that runs along a nearby avenue.

Police said he was unresponsive “more than 300 feet from the entrance.”

