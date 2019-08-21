2-year-old killed in Erie daycare fire laid to rest

Many people from the community came to the little boy's funeral to comfort his family

ERIE, Pa. (WJET) – A child who died in the Erie daycare fire was laid to rest Tuesday night.

It was a day of tears and heartbreak as the family of 2-year-old Dalvin Pacley came together for his funeral.

Pacley was one of the five young children who lost their lives in the fire August 11.

“I just want them to know that Erie loves them and we’re here for them,” said Angela McNair, a family friend.

McNair has been helping the family get through this tough time. She said the community’s generosity and support are not going unnoticed by Pacley’s mother.

“Just know that she is not taking your generosity lightly. She really appreciates it from the bottom of her heart.”

Bishop Dwane Brock said the community shouldn’t stop supporting the family just because the funeral is over.

“After the funeral services are over, that’s when really, grief is really, really going to start so we’re going to maintain a sense of prayer and compassion for this family.”

Mayor Joe Schember, along with county executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Fire Chief Guy Santone, offered words of encouragement to the family at the funeral.