(WKBN) — Two communities in Western Pennsylvania received a combined total of $1 million in community relief on Monday from Norfolk Southern as part of remediation efforts from the East Palestine train derailment.

Darlington Township has received $660,000, and Lawrence County has received $340,000 to use for community relief.

“We will be earmarking these dollars for the municipalities in our county who were in the closest proximity to the derailment, along with an agency that can assist other businesses and residents throughout the county who may have been impacted,” said Lawrence County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dan Vogler.

This comes as a part of the multi-million dollar commitment Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, in addition to the first $1 million the company already repaid to Pennsylvania fire departments and first responders.

Individuals who were impacted by the derailment and want to apply for reimbursements should contact the 24-hour resource hotline at (800) 230-7049 or visit the Family Assistance Center at 191 E. Rebecca Street, East Palestine.