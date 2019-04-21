2-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania kills 3

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABBOTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a two-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania killed three people.

The York County coroner's office says a vehicle heading east on Route 30 just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Paradise Township reportedly crossed into the westbound lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Both male drivers were pronounced dead at the scene just after 6 p.m. Saturday. The female front-seat passenger of the eastbound vehicle was taken to York Hospital, where she later died.

Coroner Pam Gay says the names of the victims are to be released Monday pending notification of next of kin. The Northern York County regional police department is investigating.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/21/2019 11:18:08 AM (GMT -4:00)