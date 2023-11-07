MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Two winning tickets from Monday’s Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing will split the 3.2 million jackpot.

The tickets were sold by Turkey Hill, 1638 Centre St., Ashland, Schuylkill County, and Valero Fuel N Go, 251 Hopwood Fairchange Road, Uniontown, Fayette County. Each retailer earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in the game’s 31-year history, according to lottery officials.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Claims must be made within one year of the drawing date.