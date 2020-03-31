2 Pa. COVID deaths from Beaver Co. nursing home

Nineteen other residents have tested positive for COVID-19

BEAVER, Pa. (WKBN) – Two of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 deaths come from a nursing home in Beaver County.

The medical director at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver confirmed the deaths on Monday.

Dr. Dave Thimons told Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA that 19 other residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve instituted a three-drug regimen on these patients to treat them, and I just finished rounds today and they are doing so much better,” Thimons told KDKA.

Four others who tested positive are at Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital.

The doctor says everyone was from the dementia unit at their facility and they have not seen signs of the virus on any other floor.