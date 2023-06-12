Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Over in Pennsylvania, county leaders across the state have said over and over that they desperately need money for mental health services.

Two bills in the state legislature aim to fill that funding gap, but is that enough?

The short answer to that question is no, counties are short millions of dollars, but two bills in the state legislature are trying to help.

One would set up long-term funding for the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which recently made it through the House Human Services Committee. The other would distribute $100 million dollars of federal money to mental health providers.

State Representative Mike Schlossberg wrote the second bill and says the biggest chunk of that money should go to staffing.

“We know that there are massive challenges within the mental health universe from a workforce perspective,” said State Rep. Schlossberg.

According to Schlossberg, the need is so overwhelming as rates of mental illness are skyrocketing across the board.

The problem with the bill is it’s only a one time payment. The bill that passed in the State House of Representatives to distribute $100 million dollars of federal COVID-19 relief funding for adult mental health services now goes to the Senate for consideration.

State Rep. Schlossberg says lawmakers need to think long-term, calling it a down payment and a drop in the bucket.