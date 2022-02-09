HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A shooting in Pennsylvania’s capital city has left two people dead.

Authorities say the suspected shooter was captured after a police pursuit that ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a school bus carrying several children.

The shooting in Harrisburg occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the shooting or if anyone else was injured in the incident.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene and a police pursuit ensued. It soon ended when the suspect crashed into a school bus in Londonderry Township.

The bus was carrying students who attend a Catholic school in Elizabethtown. Authorities say all of the students were able to safely exit the bus.