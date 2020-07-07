2 killed, 2 hurt in Pa. lightning strike

The men were killed during storms in Bradford County

GRANVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Severe thunderstorms sparked lightning that struck 4 people in a northern Pennsylvania community, killing two men and injuring two other peoples.

The strikes occurred around 2 p.m. Monday in Granville.

The Bradford County Coroner’s office says all four victims were struck while they were under a large tree stand in an open field.

The two men killed were pronounced dead shortly after they were struck. The two injured people were taken to hospitals, but further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The severe storms that roared through the region contained lightning, heavy rains and gusty winds that also knocked down trees, flooded roads and caused some power outages.

