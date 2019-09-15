1 person falls from Ferris wheel at Pa. fair

The fari chief said the fair and Deggeler Attractions are cooperating with the probe

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a Ferris wheel at a Pennsylvania fair will remain closed following an accident that injured two people, one of whom fell from the attraction.

York Fair chief executive officer Bryan Blair said one person fell from a car on the Giant Wheel on the midway at about 8 p.m. Friday. He said the other person didn’t fall but couldn’t confirm Saturday whether the person was on the ride or on the ground. He said both were taken to York Hospital, which has released no information about their condition.

Blair said inspectors with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s amusement rides and attractions unit have looked at the ride and talked to operators and witnesses. He said the fair and Deggeler Attractions are cooperating with the probe.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

09/14/19 14:43:51 (GMT -4:00)