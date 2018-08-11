2 dead, 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABBOTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - State police say a two-vehicle crash killed two people and injured a third in central Pennsylvania.

Police in Adams County say a vehicle heading south on Carlisle Pike at high speed went out of control and traveled across the road, striking another vehicle. One of the vehicles in the Hamilton Township crash caught fire.

Cpl. James Flanagan said the 22-year-old driver of the southbound vehicle died. He said a passenger in the northbound vehicle was killed and the 34-year-old driver was injured.

The names of the victims weren't released pending notification of relatives.