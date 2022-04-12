BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to tanker truck explosions that have closed Route 8 in Venango County early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to Interstate 80 in Barkeyville just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters said that an 18 wheeler tanker truck caught fire and that caused multiple explosions. Crews said that two other vehicles were involved.

We are working to find out if anyone was injured.

Venango County 911 director Mark Seigworth said that flames are mostly out and that crews are treating hot spots. Witnesses said that there is a fire depot behind the gas station.

This is a developing story.