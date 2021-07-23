15-Year-Old arrested after 3 shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A 15-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting in Pittsburgh overnight.

According to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, the name of the suspect has not been released, but he is from Clairton.

The teen is facing several charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and gun offenses, KDKA reported.

He will be charged as an adult, according to police.

Multiple shots were fired about 1:30 a.m. Friday on Carson Street on the south side. Three men were taken to the hospital, one is in critical condition and the other two are in serious condition.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says an officer was hurt in what they have described as a “scuffle.”