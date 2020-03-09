15 horses killed when fire erupts at Pennsylvania training facility

No human injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation

BETHEL, Pa. (AP) – Fifteen horses were killed when a fire destroyed a barn at a horse training facility in southeastern Pennsylvania.

But authorities say employees rescued seven other horses from the flames, which erupted around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Crane Thoroughbreds in Bethel.

Firefighters soon arrived on scene and found the barn engulfed in flames with heavy smoke billowing from the structure.

No human injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)