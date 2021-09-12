1 teen dead, 1 critical after shooting at hayride attraction

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania say two teens were shot at a hayride attraction, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition.

News outlets say witnesses told them an argument preceded the shooting Saturday night at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles.

Police say two 15-year-old males were shot.

They were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition.

The suspect is also believed to be a teen, between 15 and 17 years old.

The suspect got away. Police say a couple hundred people were in the area when the shots rang out.