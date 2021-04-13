1 stabbed to death after road rage in Pennsylvania; 1 arrested

Police said two men left their vehicles and fought, and one stabbed the other with a knife multiple times

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. (AP) – State police say two people got into a fight after a road rage confrontation on a Pennsylvania road, and one died after he was stabbed multiple times.

Police in Schuylkill County said the two were on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township when they left their vehicles and fought, and one produced a knife and stabbed the other multiple times.

Thirty-eight-year-old George Marcincin, of Orwigsburg, died at the scene.

State police said the sedan driver left but was pulled over after a short pursuit by Orwigsburg police.

The driver was taken into custody and transferred to state police in Schuylkill Haven. No charges were immediately announced.