MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) – One officer has been killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting outside of Pittsburgh, according to the McKeesport Mayor’s Office.

The officers were reporting to a domestic call on Grandview Avenue in McKeesport when they were shot. The mayor of McKeesport confirmed in a Facebook post that one of the officers died due to his injuries and the other is in critical condition.

No word on the suspect has been given at this moment.

The mayor’s office did not release the identity of either officer but asked the public to keep the police department in their thoughts and to respect the privacy of the officers and their families.