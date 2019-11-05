1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-79 in Pa.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A wrong-way crash in western Pennsylvania has left one person dead and another injured.

The Washington County coroner says it happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in Canonsburg.

The coroner says the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle going the wrong way died after hitting a vehicle heading south. The name of the dead driver has not been released.

The injured person was flown to a hospital. There is no word on the person’s condition.

The stretch of highway was closed for several hours.

