HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that the Office of Attorney General along with local law enforcement seized approximately 700,000 doses of fentanyl in a drug raid in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

According to a press release from Shapiro, authorities found multiple drugs, guns, vehicles, and $545,738 in cash.

The amount of fentanyl seized was worth $1.4M.

The release states that Domonique Taylor was arrested. The investigation into Taylor began in August 2021 and remains ongoing.

The report said that charges are accusations and Taylor is innocent until proven guilty.