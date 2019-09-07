Pa. man killed outside stadium during game, prompting evacuation

JEANNETTE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man was shot and killed outside of a western Pennsylvania stadium during the final minutes of a high school football game, prompting evacuation of the stadium.

Police say the shooting was reported at 9:20 p.m. outside the Park Street gate of McKee Stadium in Jeannette, where Jeannette and Imani Christian were playing.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office says 48-year-old Dameian Williams was pronounced dead at Ecela Westmoreland’s emergency department. A suspect was arrested and faces homicide and reckless endangerment charges.

The game between Jeanette High School and Imani Christian was called with 3:41 left in regulation and Jeanette leading 48-0. Fans in the stadium were evacuated on the opposite side of the facility from the shooting, with no injuries reported.

