Pa. inmate tells counselor he killed woman; body found in home

State police said the man will likely face charges in connection with the death, but they note the investigation is ongoing.

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – State police say a woman was found dead in a western Pennsylvania home after a county jail inmate told a counselor he had killed someone.

The inmate also provided the Cambria County Jail counselor with the address of the home, and the counselor passed along the information to authorities. State police found the woman’s body around 2 p.m. Monday in East Pittsburgh, but her name and further details about her death have not been disclosed.

The inmate’s name and further information about him has not been released.

06/18/19 08:42:00 (GMT -4:00)