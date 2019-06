They say boats are limited to slow, no wake speed, and the restriction is effective until further notice

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced a temporary speed restriction for Conneaut Lake Monday.

The commission says this is because of high water levels.

High water levels and speed may threaten the safety of people and their property, according to the commission.