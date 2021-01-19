Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro sworn-in for his second term Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro was officially sworn-in Tuesday to begin his second term as Pennsylvania Attorney General.

According to the website, Shapiro in his first term was able to return $116 million in funds to consumers through restitution, loan cancellation and other relief. He also contributed to 87 public corruption arrests, and brought 2,279 criminal guns off the streets.

He also revealed the results of an extensive, two-year grand jury investigation that exposed the identities of 301 Catholic priests who sexually abused more than 1,000 children while serving in active ministry in the Church, and also described the Church’s extensive cover-up of this abuse. This disclosure continues to bring national and international attention to the Church’s abuse scandals and the extensive efforts by bishops and Vatican officials to hide this abuse.

Shapiro defeated Republican nominee Heather Heidelbaugh, Green Party nominee Richard Weiss, and Libertarian Party nominee Daneil Wassmer in the 2020 election.