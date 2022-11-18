HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – What’s the most popular alcoholic drink in Pennsylvania? The state keeps track every year and says the top spirit in Mercer and Lawrence Counties was Unflavored Vodka.

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Released its annual report Friday which also showed that the top wine in those counties was California Cabernet Sauvignon.

Statewide, the number one spirit was Fireball Cinnamon Whisky with 4.6 million of the small 50-milliliter bottles being sold.

The number one wine was La Marca Prosecco with 778,000 bottles sold.

December and November were the top two months for liquor sales.