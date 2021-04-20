One injured in officer-involved shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting on the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition, according to Columbus Police.

Columbus Police said the victim is not a police officer.

Police said the initial call was received at 4:30 p.m., with the shots fired call coming in at 4:45 p.m.

Columbus Police confirmed that it has requested the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) respond to the scene. BCI is often tasked with investigating shootings involving police officers.

There is no other information available at this time.