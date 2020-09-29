One dead, multiple injured in Painesville shooting

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– The Painesville Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Gunshots were reported at about 4:35 p.m. in the area of Morse Avenue, where officers found multiple victims and suspects fleeing on foot. All suspects are in custody, according to police.

There is one confirmed fatality and up to six gunshot victims at Tripoint Medical Center.

Police are at two other locations: Carmody Drive and Owego Street.

It is still an active scene and authorities are working to get more information.

