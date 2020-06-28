YSU football grad drives car into Lake Erie

According to a press release, Braswell told officers he was "stuck" and didn't know what happened

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Put-in-Bay Police Department received a call from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s dispatch Saturday reporting that a car had driven into Lake Erie.

The incident took place on the 200 block of Conlan Road in Put-in-Bay Township on South Bass Island.

The driver was identified as Jermiah Lamont Braswell, a former Youngstown State football player. Braswell went on to sign with the Arizona Cardinals.

Police say that when they found Braswell in his orange Camaro, he was in the driver’s seat still trying to drive forward.

Witnesses reported that they saw the same Camero driving at a high rate of speed when it left the road, travelled through a long grassy area and flew over the embankment into the lake.

According to a press release, Braswell told officers he was “stuck” and didn’t know what happened. Police say his speech was slurred and he was unable to explain how his Camaro ended up in the water.

The press release states that Braswell was asked to take a field sobriety test and after was placed under arrest for Operating a Vehicle Intoxicated. He then agreed to take a portable breath test that showed his BAC was over the legal limit in Ohio.

There were no other passengers in the car and no other injuries, according to the release.