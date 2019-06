COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Craft beer bar Whistle & Keg, which first opened in downtown Youngstown, continues to grow. Now it’s opening a third location in Columbus.

Whistle & Keg will be opening in downtown Columbus this summer.

The thing that makes this bar so unique is that you serve yourself — there are no bartenders.

A microchip in a wristband you wear keeps track so you don’t get more than you paid for.

Whistle & Keg opened a Cleveland location last month.