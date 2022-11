(WKBN) — On Sunday, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced three parishes in Massillon will merge.

St. Barbara, St. Joseph and St. Mary parishes will merge effective Jan. 1, 2023. It will be known as “Divine Mercy Parish,” and will retain all three buildings.

The decision was made after consulting parish representatives and at the recommendation of Rev. Maciej Mankowski, the pastor at all three parishes.