Young daughter of Dayton shooting victim thinks her dad is still at work

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – The wife of one of the nine people killed in the Dayton, Ohio mass shooting is opening up about her loss.

A wife without a husband. Three children without a father.

Zaid Essayas, who was married to Saeed Saleh, still can’t bring herself to tell their 5-year-old daughter that daddy’s not coming home.

“She keeps asking, ‘Where is my dad? Give him a call. Isn’t he finished working?'” Essayas said.

Little Randa is unaware her father was one of the lives taken in the city’s Oregon District shooting.

With the help of a translator, Essayas talked about her husband.

“She says that her husband was a very loving person, gets along with everybody and he’s always helped other people. And he was a very down-to-earth person.”

Saleh’s last words are still running through her mind.

“He said he was going to go and meet his friend and he’ll be back shortly, and then never came back.”

Essayas said she only wants him to come home.

“I wish he would have come back among the wounded and if he had come wounded, I would have been happy.”

This family has been through so much already, fleeing their home of Eritrea with the hope of a better life in America.

Now the memory of Saleh lives through his two children back in his homeland and his little girl here.