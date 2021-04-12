You can now get alcohol delivered in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The milkman may no longer come to your door, but you can get alcohol delivered 7-days a week and holidays now in Ohio.

The law officially goes into effect Monday, April 12, 2021.

The purpose of House Bill 674 was to revise liquor laws in the state.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill in January.

The bill gives the Division of Liquor Control the ability to establish a process for delivery in sealed, original containers.

This expands the law to allow the legal delivery of liquor.

It also allows nonprofits to sell alcohol at a limited number of events per year.

Read the full bill below: