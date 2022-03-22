COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost won a nationwide court order Tuesday that requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to resume arresting and deporting dangerous felons.

Under the Biden Administration, DHS had issued a new “interior immigration enforcement policy,” Yost said, and was deporting a fraction of the persons mandated by federal law.

Now, dangerous felons and immigrants who have lost their last appeal to remain in the country can be deported.

Deportations fell by two-thirds, Yost said, and that’s when he joined an attorney general in Arizona and Montana in filing suit against the federal government.

“It’s amazing that we had to go to Court to get an order for DHS to do its job, but that’s what it’s come to with this lawless administration,” Yost added.

Deportations fell to only 59,011 in fiscal year 2021, down from 185,884 in fiscal year 2020, according to the annual report released last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The report also stated that ICE officers made only 36,619 administrative arrests of convicted criminals last fiscal year, compared to 123,128 the year before the pandemic.