CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has proposed a settlement with Republic Steel to settle allegations of air pollution.

The settlement is over the company’s Canton mill, which is being permanently shut down by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Yost said it requires Republic Steel to pay the City of Canton $300,000 to fund a residential house-cleaning program or other projects benefiting the community.

Republic Steel has also agreed to pay $60,000 to the Ohio EPA for future air monitoring in addition to submitting its shutdown plan.

Within 30 days after the judge signs the order, the company must request from the EPA a permanent shutdown and termination of all air permits associated with the site.