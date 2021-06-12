WWII Veteran travels 18,000 miles to return home

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — Veterans and the people of Pomeroy gathered on Main Street to view PFC James Wilmer White’s funeral procession on Saturday, June 12.

White is a local World War II hero who was killed in 1944 while fighting with Merrill’s Marauders in Burma – a country now called Myanmar.

This past fall his unit – was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal by both houses of congress.

“This man is special because he’s a World War II veteran and was lost during World War II over in Burma,” said Jackson Mayes, VFW 9053 Veteran.

The community and veterans of Pomeroy are touched that White is finally home and came to view the procession to honor him for his service.

“It’s a great honor to be able to bring home a serviceman who gave his life for our country, eight decades ago to be able to bring him home,” said Derek Miller, Pomeroy Fire Chief.

His journey home included a temporary burial in the U.S. cemeteries and in Burma and India and then the National Memorial Cemetery of the pacific known as the Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Last year, White was finally identified by DNA linked to family.

White was buried next to his parents in the family cemetery on the farm where he grew up.