WPAFB on lockdown, investigating reports of active shooter

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is currently on lockdown.

An alert was sent out to all base personnel stating an active shooter was in “WPAFB NASIC building 856, sector Eastside.” The alert instructed base personnel to immediately seek shelter in the nearest building away from the threat.

2 NEWS has received several calls and emails reporting a loud speaker announcement alerting those on the base of the lockdown.

Can here it from my apartment pic.twitter.com/lC5yo7qfWz — K1TKATT_Tv (@K1TTKATT) September 10, 2021

Bob Purtiman, 88th ABW Public Affairs, told 2 NEWS that the situation is evolving and that they are investigating reports of an active shooter

WPAFB officials sent the following email: “At approximately 9:25pm, emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available.”

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.