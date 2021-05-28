‘Worst of our society’: Man sentenced in 4 murders including college student killed during Akron pizza shop robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The man found guilty of the murders of four people was sentenced for their deaths Friday.

Zakareia Husein, 21, was shot and killed while closing his family’s pizza restaurant on December 7, 2015 when a masked gunman entered the restaurant demanding money.

Husein was shot and killed despite the fact that he was unarmed and complied with all of the gunman’s demands.

Zakareia Husein (Courtesy: Husein’s family)

In January 2020, Shaquille Anderson, 22, was found guilty of multiple charges including murder and aggravated murder with firearm specifications related to that crime.

Friday, the judge sentenced Anderson to life without parole in Husein’s death. Anderson did not make a comment. “You are the worst of our society,” said Summit County Judge Alison McCarty.

Earlier in court, Anderson received three sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the other three murders — in exchange for a plea of no contest on multiple charges.

Judge McCarty found Anderson guilty on charges that include murder, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and kidnapping for the deaths of Sonia Freeman, 48; and her son, Christopher Freeman, 28, at their Akron home on May 2016.

Addressing Anderson in court on Friday, Bernadette Reese, a sister of Sonia Freeman and aunt of Cristopher, said, “You are a cold-hearted animal.”

“How could you look me in the eyes? I see nothing but cold. I see nothing. We have suffered so bad. Our family is destroyed; we have nothing,” she continued.

“I just want to say I wish you no good. I feel nothing. You are emotionless right now and you have nothing in your soul but one day you will pay for what you did for our family; no matter what we do we can’t bring them back. I hate you,” concluded Reese.

Victims of Shaquille Anderson for whom he was first sentenced to two life sentences without parole. Photo courtesy of Roslyn Clark, sister of Sonia , who displayed them in court while addressing Anderson before his sentencing.

When imposing sentence for the Freeman murders, Judge McCarty admonished Anderson, saying “may these heartless acts weigh heavy on your heart.”

A short time later, Judge McCarty imposed sentence for the charges of murder, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery for the shooting death of Christopher Dorsey, who was found dead in grass on Orrin Street in June of 2016.

Prosecutors believe Dorsey was shot and killed while in the act of being robbed. Prior to sentencing, Asst. Summit County Prosecutor Jon Baumel addressed the court, saying, “This was his third heinous act in seven months. The robberies had already occurred but there was a desire for these killings.”

Anderson chose not to speak in court during the first two of the three sentencings.

Judge McCarty chose to hold all three sentencing hearings on the same day to prevent Anderson from having to be brought back to court multiple times.

He is already serving 21 years in prison for his guilty plea in 2016 to 8 counts of aggravated robbery with firearms specifications related to multiple holdups of dollar stores, a gas station and other retail stores during a lengthy crime spree throughout the Akron area.