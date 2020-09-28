Women rally against Barrett Supreme Court nomination at Ohio Statehouse

Several supporters of abortion rights say President Trump's nominee isn't qualified, but Ohio Right to Life said he made the right decision

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Dozens of women spent Sunday morning at the Ohio Statehouse calling on the Senate to withhold the vote on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement and the opposing side shared why an immediate decision is crucial for the United States, especially during this election year.

Several supporters of abortion rights said President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, has them worried, saying they don’t think she is qualified.

However, Ohio Right to Life’s director said the president made the right decision.

Ultimately, the Senate will decide if Barrett sits on the nation’s highest court.

Both parties are asking Ohioans to ask themselves a few questions this election year.

“I want them to think about what equality means to them,” said Whitney Smith, founder of Pro-Choice with Heart. “Whether or not they are pro-choice of have any feelings on abortion, how do they feel about equality?”

“Is this person qualified to sit on the Supreme Court?” asked Michael Gonidakis, director of Ohio Right to Life. “Only nine men and women can sit on it. Forget who nominated and the background, but is she qualified?”

Ginsburg’s replacement could be decided soon with confirmation hearings in the Senate set to begin next month.

