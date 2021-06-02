Women arrested after Ohio state troopers find $30,000 worth of drugs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) –– Two women from Michigan are facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol found approximately $30,000 worth of illegal drugs in their car.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. May 28 when officers pulled over a 2013 Nissan Sentra for an alleged speeding violation.

According to state troopers, Lashaye Genisis Bowles, 21, and Tahzarai Lashebra Pitts, 25, were driving through Pickaway County when they were pulled over.

After a Pickaway County police dog trained to detect drugs was brought to the car, the report says the dog alerted to the car and officers conducted a probable cause search.

Troopers found and confiscated 235 grams of methamphetamine, 165 grams of heroin, 54 grams of carfentanil or “gray death” powder and 48 fentanyl tablets worth approximately $30,000. It was located in the center console of the Nissan.

Bowles and Pitts were both arrested and charged with first-degree felonies including possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and trafficking in drugs.

The two women from Detroit are being held at the Pickaway County Jail.

According to state troopers, if convicted, each of the suspects could face up to 33 years of incarceration.