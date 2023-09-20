**Related Video Above: Berea store that sold $1M Mega Millions ticket last summer gets bonus.**

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Lottery announced a Northeast Ohio woman is a little bit richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket.

Chandra Potschner recently bought two Billion game scratch-off tickets, and one of them ended up being a big winner — a second-tier prize of $1 million, paid out in installments of $50,000 per year for 20 years in a row, this is of course all before taxes.

Potschner, who purchased the ticket at Speedway #9314 on Erie Avenue in Massillon but is from Wilmot, opted against the annuity payments and instead chose the $500,000 cash option, which shakes out to $360,000 when taxes are said and done.

Potschner told Ohio Lottery she wants to invest her money.

The lottery said there are still 84 second-tier prizes left on this particular game, as of Monday. The odds of Potschner’s win? One in 235,636, the lottery said.