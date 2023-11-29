PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A woman found guilty of throwing her Chipotle order at an employee was sentenced to jail. She was also given the chance to work off part of the sentence by working at a fast food restaurant.

Parma Municipal Court Judge Timothy Gilligan sentenced 39-year-old Rosemary Hayne on Tuesday. She had been found guilty by the judge of one count of assault.

“You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it and this is how you respond?” Judge Gilligan said during sentencing. “This is not real housewives of Parma. This behavior is not acceptable.”

Hayne told the court and the victim, Emily Russell, that she was sorry for her actions and there was no excuse for her behavior. However, she then went on to say that she was not happy with the way her food was prepared.

“If I showed you how my food looked and how my food looked a week later from that same restaurant, it’s disgusting looking,” Hayne said.

Cell phones were recording in September when Russell, who was working at a Parma Chipotle, was attacked by Hayne who was angry about her order.

Video played during the hearing shows Hayne bring her Chipotle bowl to the counter and slam it down, confronting the worker. Seconds later, she is seen throwing the entire bowl in the worker’s face.

“I bet you won’t be happy with the food you are going to get in the jail,” the judge said.

The judge sentenced her to 180 days in jail and suspended 90 of those day. He said he would give her 60 days jail credit if she works at least 20 hours per week at a fast food restaurant for two months. Hayne said she planned to get a job at a restaurant.

The victim told the judge she ended up quitting her job after the incident because she was traumatized. She now works elsewhere. She told us she felt the sentence was fair.

“She didn’t get a slap on the wrist,” Russell said.

The judge said he was appalled at the defendant’s actions and wanted to come up with a sentence that would hopefully teach her a lesson.

“So I thought, why should the city taxpayers pay for her and feed her for 90 days in the jail if I can teach her a sense of empathy?“ the judge said. “I also hope this deters others from this type of behavior.”