AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information about fugitive Suzanne Thomas.

Thomas, 33, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Akron Police Department for aggravated homicide. She is suspected in the homicide of 38-year-old Joseph Hall, according to a press release from the Task Force.

Hall was shot and killed inside a home in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue in Akron on Nov. 30 around 7 p.m., the release said.

Thomas is described as standing at about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighing about 145-150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Thomas was last known to be living in the Akron and Cleveland areas, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Suzanne Thomas is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).