Woman tased at Ohio middle school football game after not wearing mask; district schools now in lockout

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A video posted to Facebook shows a fan at a Logan Middle School football game being tased and forcibly removed from the stands for not wearing a facemask.

The video was taken by a spectator in another section of the stands. It shows an officer talking to the woman and then attempting to handcuff her. When she does not comply with his orders, he applies a taser to her back and finishes cuffing her.

“Tasing this lady over not wearing a d— mask,” says a person on the video.

In a statement, the Logan-Hocking Local School District identified the woman as a fan of the opposing team. The opponent in the game was Marietta.

The statement reads:

“During a middle school football game held at the Logan-Hocking Local School District on the evening of September 23, 2020, an attendee was asked to comply with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s and the athletic facility’s policies. The attendee refused to do so and consequently was asked to leave by the attending law enforcement officer. After resisting the request to exit the premises, the individual was apprehended at the discretion of the attending law enforcement officer. The school district is not able to comment further on details of the incident due to the ongoing investigation.”

The officer involved was identified as a resource officer for the school.

This morning, Logan schools were placed on lockout after receiving threats district-wide, according to superintendent Monte Bainter. Law enforcement is investigating, and it is believed the threats are related to the incident at the game.

Eric Halperin of NBC4 is on the his way to Logan and will more on this story as it develops.

Warning: This video contains strong language