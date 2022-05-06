CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the homicide of a woman who was found shot to death in a home early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a home on E. 125th St. and Griffing Ave. around 3:30 a.m.

FOX 8 crews saw homicide detectives and crime scene units at the scene.

EMS tells FOX 8 they responded to the scene. They say a woman was found dead on arrival.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified her as Terra Mohammed, 44.

Police have not indicated they are looking for a suspect but have not announced any arrests.

