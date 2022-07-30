(Watch previously-aired video above for more details on the shootings)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The 21-year-old woman shot inside the Oasis Bar in Akron Friday morning has died, according to Akron police.

Police say she was pronounced dead early Saturday morning at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

Officers responded to the bar on North Howard Street at around 3 a.m. Friday after the victim was shot during a fight in the bathroom. Police say a witness flagged them down and pointed them in the direction of a female suspect.

Police say they chased the suspect on foot to a nearby motorcycle dealership where an officer shot the suspect.

“They noticed the suspect near the building, and she was facing the officer,” said Akron police chief Steve Mylett. “The officers were giving her commands to show her hands. At one point, it appears that she lifted her arm in a shooting manner. The officer discharged his firearm and she maintained that posture. The officer fired another series of rounds, I think 2 or 3, striking the suspect once or twice. Non-life-threatening injuries.”

Sources say she was shot in the leg and stomach. A handgun, which police believe belonged to the suspect, was recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

Akron police gave an update on the suspect’s condition Saturday morning saying she is still hospitalized and in stable condition.

The situation is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The officer involved has been on the force for two years. He’s on paid administrative leave, which is standard. He was not hurt.